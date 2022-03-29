Scrivener Dam is set for a $38.5 million upgrade after money for the project was contained in a federal budget which forecasts funding for health in the ACT will be cut next year - before rising again.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
