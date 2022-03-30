The Canberra Times
How the Labor and Liberal party factions are tearing them apart

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
March 30 2022 - 6:30pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison listens to Minister for International Development and the Pacific Alex Hawke. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The darkest side of political life in Australia is not the slanging matches between the major political parties but the gang warfare that is tolerated within them. It does not stop even as a federal election approaches. The gangs are the party factions which continue to be locked in conflict even though it threatens to damage their prospects at the election.

