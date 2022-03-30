The darkest side of political life in Australia is not the slanging matches between the major political parties but the gang warfare that is tolerated within them. It does not stop even as a federal election approaches. The gangs are the party factions which continue to be locked in conflict even though it threatens to damage their prospects at the election.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.