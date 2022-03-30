The Canberra Times
The Canberra Writers Festival will be on from August 10 to 14 at various venues

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 30 2022 - 2:30am
Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Jeanne Ryckmans. Picture: Supplied

A literary festival really works best when it's live and in person. After the problems of the pandemic, the 2022 Canberra Writers Festival has announced it will be back with a full program of events - more than 60 of them - at various venues from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 14.

