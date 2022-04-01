Long before the chaotic metropolis of Bangkok, another great city ruled Thailand. About 400 kilometres north, in the fertile plain of the Chao Phraya River basin, Sukhothai would come to be the first capital of Siam in the 13th century. It was once a grand political power that demonstrated its might with enormous palaces, monasteries and temples. Although much has been lost to time, the remains of these monumental structures offer a fascinating experience for visitors - and a different perspective to a country so often portrayed just as beaches or jungle.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever.
