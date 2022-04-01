The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Karen Hardy reaches a hockey milestone

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I'm a former president and life member of the ANU Women's Hockey Club. Picture: Facebook

At about 4.45 Sunday afternoon I'll be running out for my 700th game for the ANU Women's Hockey Club. I think that's quite an achievement so indulge me for a while if you will, like you do every Sunday actually, while I talk about why I'm still dragging this 55-year-old body out onto the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.