The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg addresses National Press Club on 2022 federal budget

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated March 30 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Press Club 30th March 2022- The Hon. Josh Frydenberg address at the Great Hall. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Keeping taxes low is what makes the Coalition different from Labor says Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at Wednesday's National Press Club post budget address.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Trainee reporter

Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.