The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Orroral Valley Fire inquiry: Bumbalong residents' application for ACT Coroner's Court decision review heard in Supreme Court

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated March 30 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine NSW residents wanting to be part of the Orroral Valley fire inquiry have launched a Supreme Court bid to review the Chief Coroner's decision to exclude them. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A group of NSW residents just across the border has taken Supreme Court action after the ACT Chief Coroner refused their application to be part of the Orroral Valley Fire inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.