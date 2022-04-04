"Rank hypocrisy of the highest order" was the accusation levelled at the Australian Labor Party by the Finance Minister, Simon Birmingham, when commenting on Labor's growing list of campaign promises in marginal electorates. After constant attacks on the government over the pork-barrelling of community grants, for example "sports rorts" and "community carpark rorts", Labor was now courting voters with offers to fund popular community projects in its own set of must-win seats.