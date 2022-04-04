The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Labor cops blowback from its attack on Coalition government pork-barrelling

By Richard Mulgan
April 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor finance spokesperson Katy Gallagher. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

"Rank hypocrisy of the highest order" was the accusation levelled at the Australian Labor Party by the Finance Minister, Simon Birmingham, when commenting on Labor's growing list of campaign promises in marginal electorates. After constant attacks on the government over the pork-barrelling of community grants, for example "sports rorts" and "community carpark rorts", Labor was now courting voters with offers to fund popular community projects in its own set of must-win seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.