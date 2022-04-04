My high school politics teacher, Pat Smith, who I have mentioned before in these pages, had a brutal adage - "two things rise to the top; cream and scum". That disturbing assessment has stayed with me as I have looked at the world around me - in workplaces or other organisational hierarchies. Whether it is an adage of enduring truth or one that can be re-engineered by the quality of leadership of those rising to the top (with an opportunity to model a new way forward) is something that has pre-occupied me since studying politics as a school girl. For there is no doubt, leadership determines the culture of organisations.