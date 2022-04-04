My high school politics teacher, Pat Smith, who I have mentioned before in these pages, had a brutal adage - "two things rise to the top; cream and scum". That disturbing assessment has stayed with me as I have looked at the world around me - in workplaces or other organisational hierarchies. Whether it is an adage of enduring truth or one that can be re-engineered by the quality of leadership of those rising to the top (with an opportunity to model a new way forward) is something that has pre-occupied me since studying politics as a school girl. For there is no doubt, leadership determines the culture of organisations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.