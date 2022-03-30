Times Past: March 31, 1962

The Canberra Times' front page on this day in 1962 reported on two Canberrans who said a sect known as the Exclusive Order of the Plymouth Brethren had broken up their families.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
