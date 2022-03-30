The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Resilience on show at University of Canberra graduations

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Schaefer graduated with a masters of human nutrition after missing out on attending the graduation ceremony for her undergraduate degree. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Meg Schaefer never got to take to the stage to collect her testamur when she finished her undergraduate degree in human nutrition. The moment was unfortunately overtaken by the global pandemic in the early months of 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.