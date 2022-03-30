The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • opinion

How Shane Warne made a Royal Canberra impression

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 30 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warne in action at Royal Canberra, where he was a member. Picture: Jamila Toderas

They say you should never meet your heroes so you're not left disappointed. But that wasn't the case with Shane Warne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.