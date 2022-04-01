Pots that really know how to make an entrance

An email arrived last week. Actually a thousand or so emails arrived, but this one was not from the widow of the Ruritanian Minister of Finance who wants to give me $9 million. It was from an Isaacs group who were so enthused by last year's Floriade throughout Canberra that they want to keep going, not just keeping last year's bulbs to bloom again, but expanding the idea to add more greenery and flowers, herbs and other edibles.