Property group Vinta lists major Canberra shopping centre, Marketplace Gungahlin, up for sale

By Brittney Levinson
March 30 2022 - 10:30pm
An entire Canberra shopping centre has hit the market and the seller has price expectations of more than $400 million.

Marketplace Gungahlin has been listed for sale with a $400 million price tag. Picture: Supplied
