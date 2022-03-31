The Canberra Times
Mitchell Laidlaw 'inconsolable' after Commonwealth Avenue crash kills Sue Salthouse

By Blake Foden
Updated March 31 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
Mitchell Laidlaw arrives at court on Thursday for the start of his sentencing over the death of Sue Salthouse (inset). Pictures: Blake Foden, Jamila Toderas

The speeding and inattentive drug-driver who killed disability advocate Sue Salthouse has been "inconsolable" since the fatal crash near Canberra's city centre, a court has heard.

