The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Belconnen junior Nikola Jadric called into Australian ID camp in Europe

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 3 2022 - 3:03am, first published April 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikola Jadric during a friendly between Jong FC Utrecht and Australia's U23s talent identity camp at De Zoudenbalch sports complex in the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

A text message from an unknown number changed things for Canberra's Nikola Jadric.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.