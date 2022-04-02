The Canberra Times
Two prisoners attempted Alexander Maconochie Centre escape

By Peter Brewer
April 2 2022 - 7:30pm
The Alexander Maconochie Centre.

Prison authorities have thrown a shroud of secrecy over a daring escape bid from Canberra's jail by two armed inmates earlier this month.

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Reporter

