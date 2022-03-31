The Canberra Times

Times Past: April 1, 1971

March 31 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on April 1, 1971.

On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported that the Minister for the Interior, Mr Hunt, had said nothing could have been done to prevent seven people drowning in the Woden Valley floods on January 26 of that year.

