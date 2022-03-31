The first ACT speedcar title race in 25 years will he staged on Saturday at the ACT Speedway at Pialligo, with current NSW titleholder and third generation racer Michael Stewart from Collector seeking to capture the title won by his father, Chris, decades ago.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
