Two ACT titles will be decided on the weekend at the Pialligo speedway

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 1 2022 - 2:44am, first published March 31 2022 - 4:26am
Michael Stewart spinning up the rear wheels in his speedcar. Picture: Supplied

The first ACT speedcar title race in 25 years will he staged on Saturday at the ACT Speedway at Pialligo, with current NSW titleholder and third generation racer Michael Stewart from Collector seeking to capture the title won by his father, Chris, decades ago.

