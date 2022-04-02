How do game show contestants decide which category to pick?

"In the USA there is a television program called Wheel of Fortune. At the end of the program, the winner for that day gets to pick from a list of three categories for a grand prize. I have noticed that the contestants nearly always choose the third category offered. I estimate the third choice is chosen about 85 per cent of the time, the second choice 10 per cent and the first choice 5 per cent. What is it about the decision-making process in the brain that causes this phenomenon?" Asked by Richard