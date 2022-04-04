Last-minute ideas for a home-delivered Easter feast

Has Easter snuck up on anyone else or is it just me? Good Friday is April 15, just 10 days away, but it's not too late to set yourself up for an extra long weekend away (or at home) with all the trimmings.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.