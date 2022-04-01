The Canberra Times

Times Past: April 2, 1993

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
April 1 2022 - 5:00pm
While April Fool's Day is held on the first of the month, if you glanced at the front page of The Canberra Times in 1993 you'd be excused for thinking it was a day later.

