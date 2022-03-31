The Canberra Times
Paula Russell, Thomas Jones appointed to ACT Magistrates Court as special magistrates

By Blake Foden
Updated March 31 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 10:30pm
Thomas Jones, who has been appointed as a special magistrate. Picture: Samuel Griffith Chambers

A former NSW judicial officer and experienced Sydney barrister have been appointed special magistrates for the ACT, boosting the resources of the territory's busiest court.

