The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reveals how to stop Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tackling Tommy Turbo is the key to stopping him. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

How do you stop a Turbo? Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has a simple message for his side: "You've got to make your tackles."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.