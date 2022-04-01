The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Decision on bid to scrap trial of Bruce Lehrmann, accused of raping Brittany Higgins, imminent

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 1 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins, left, alleges she was raped by Bruce Lehrmann, right, at Parliament House. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Supplied

The ACT's top judge is set to decide next week whether or not to scrap or delay the trial of the man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.