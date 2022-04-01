Economists are fond of saying budgets reveal a government's priorities. This year's federal budget reveals the Morrison government's No.1 priority is getting re-elected.
Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.