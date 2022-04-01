The Canberra Times
Coalition's federal budget prioritises re-election over good of Australians

Ebony Bennett
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg had one priority in the federal budget: re-election. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Economists are fond of saying budgets reveal a government's priorities. This year's federal budget reveals the Morrison government's No.1 priority is getting re-elected.

