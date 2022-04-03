Times Past: April 4, 1984

Free all-day parking in Civic? Believe it or not but almost 40 years ago paid parking, now ubiquitous in the CBD, was still 12-months away from becoming the norm. On this day in 1984 The Canberra Times reported on plans from the National Capital Development Commission to eliminate all free long-stay parking in Civic within the next year.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
