The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Bryan Roberts chases Australian boxing title at Adrenalyn Fight Circuit

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 1 2022 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Roberts is chasing an Australian title. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

COVID-19 has already taken enough away from Bryan Roberts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.