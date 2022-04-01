The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Photos

Holiday home at 26 Beach Road, Mollymook Beach to be sold at auction with $5 million price guide

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 1970s beachfront home in one of Mollymook Beach's most coveted streets has hit the market for the first time since the area was developed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.