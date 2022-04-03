The Prime Minister's Department has extended the deadline for submissions to a review into laws for the employment of parliamentary staff, after pressure from the main public sector union.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
