Ground-breaking global role for ANU expert

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 2 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:16am
An academic at the ANU has been appointed as the world's first special representative for the United Nations on how climate change might affect human rights.

Ian Fry. Picture supplied by the ANU
