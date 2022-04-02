The Canberra Times
Daly Cherry-Evans guides Manly Sea Eagles to win over Canberra Raiders

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 2 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic sealed the win with a try. Picture: Getty Images

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans sunk the boot into the Green Machine, kicking his Sea Eagles to victory in Mudgee.

