The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jason Kubler eyes French Open entry as he builds clay court confidence

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 3 2022 - 9:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Kubler is feeling more comfortable on clay courts each game as he eyes an entry into the French Open. Picture: Getty

Jason Kubler is ramping up his clay court time in hopes of a French Open entry, and if his form in Canberra the last two weeks is anything to go by he could earn one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.