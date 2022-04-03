The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Federal Election

Australia's Defence Chief Angus Campbell and Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty test positive to COVID-19

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 3 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foreign Minister Marise Payne and General Angus Campbell attending Senate Eestimates on Friday. The general has tested positive to COVID-19. Pic: Elesa Kurtz

Australia's highest defence officials, the Secretary of Department of Defence, Greg Moriarty, and the Chief of the Defence Force, General Angus Campbell, have tested positive to COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.