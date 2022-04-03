The Canberra Times
COVID-19 positive George Christensen is taking the 'banned' Ivermectin

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 3 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:45am
Member for Dawson George Christensen. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Nationals MP and anti-vaccination advocate George Christensen is bracing for a backlash after testing positive for COVID-19 and revealing he is taking the controversial anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin which is banned in Australia for COVID treatment.

