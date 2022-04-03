The Canberra Times
E-scooter zones broadened between Civic and Belconnen

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 3 2022 - 7:00pm
Safety rules and zones for both Beam and Neuron e-scooters have been extended. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

E-scooter routes have been extended from Canberra city to Belconnen via paths over Bruce Ridge, the first stage of an expansion plan which will include will include Woden, Gungahlin regions, Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and greater Belconnen by the end of the year.

