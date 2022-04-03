E-scooter routes have been extended from Canberra city to Belconnen via paths over Bruce Ridge, the first stage of an expansion plan which will include will include Woden, Gungahlin regions, Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and greater Belconnen by the end of the year.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
