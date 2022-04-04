The Canberra Times
Seti Moala, 26, and Paula Fala Kata, 33, accused of raping woman released on bail after prosecution unopposed

By Toby Vue
Updated April 4 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:45am
Seti Moala and Paula Fala Kata leaving the ACT courts precinct on Monday after their bail applications were unopposed by the prosecution. Pictures: Toby Vue

Two men accused of raping a woman have been released on bail after their bids for conditional liberty were unopposed by the prosection, which left a magistrate "curious" why it was unopposed for one defendant "when they appear to be such serious [alleged] offences".

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport.

Local News

