Bell Shakespeare's production of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy is relocated to the 1960s but the story is the same. A family has been torn apart by murder and betrayal and an anguished young prince agonises over what he should do after his father's ghost demands revenge. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday April 9 at 1pm and 7pm and on April 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
