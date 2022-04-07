The Canberra Times

Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from Saturday April 9, 2021

Ron Cerabona
April 7 2022 - 2:00am
Harriet Gordon-Anderson in Bell Shakespeare's production of Hamlet, playing at Canberra Theatre Centre this month. Picture: Brett Boardman

Bell Shakespeare's production of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy is relocated to the 1960s but the story is the same. A family has been torn apart by murder and betrayal and an anguished young prince agonises over what he should do after his father's ghost demands revenge. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday April 9 at 1pm and 7pm and on April 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

