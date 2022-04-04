The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Whats on

Canberra's Street Dance Festival sees hip hop takes to Garema Place

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated April 4 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Street Dance Festival. Picture: Supplied

When you think Canberra, you don't necessarily think hip hop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.