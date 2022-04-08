The Canberra Times
The life and afterlife of a precious Greek statue

By Lily Withycombe
April 8 2022 - 2:00pm
Statue of Nike, marble, about 100 BCE. Picture: Supplied

Our latest exhibition, Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes, is full of depictions of gods and goddesses, from wreathed Dionysos and his satyr followers, to reclining, bearded Zeus with his eagle, and the messenger god Hermes with his travelling cloak. Yet those who look carefully will find more representations of Nike, the personification of Victory, than any other god or goddess in this show.

