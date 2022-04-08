This quirky, meta whodunit keeps you guessing

The first thing to be said about this book is to explain the difference between the writer and the first-person narrator. The latter, the central character, is Ernie, the middle of three boys in the Cunningham family that were known in the Snowy Mountains area as "the Cunners". In this book, he is also a writer who places himself outside the action, referring to his "How-to-Guides" for writing detective stories. He tells us that in this story, he is adhering closely to Ronald Knox's Ten Commandments of Detective Fiction.