The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Opinion

Liberals' Senate deal with Nationals puts their own party in jeopardy

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
April 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While everyone tuned in (either in glee or horror) as Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells delivered her excoriating character reference on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, an underlying equally significant matter was virtually ignored.

Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells' excoriation of Scott Morrison was spellbinding. Picture: Adam McLean
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.