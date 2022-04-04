The Canberra Times
Federal Election 2022: Scott Morrison goes on attack as racism storm overshadows election countdown

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 4 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:10am
Anthony Albanese is trying to slide through the federal election without scrutiny, Scott Morrison has claimed, as he fights to shift focus back to the Labor leader amid a racism storm which has erupted on the eve of the campaign.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has gone on the attack as a racism storm threatens to derail his election campaign. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

