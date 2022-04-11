The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra has just one point-to-point speed camera but may need to install more in order to obtain road funding from the federal government

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sign warns of a speed camera ahead. Picture: Peter Brewer

More average speed, or point-to-point cameras have been recommended by a federal road safety review panel, with the amount of road funding handed out by the federal government conditional on having more of these cameras installed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.