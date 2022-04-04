The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra soccer clubs call for cluster venues to be scrapped

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
April 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty five Canberra clubs are calling for cluster venues to be scrapped and a move to home and away fixtures instead. Picture: Elesa Kuntz

Canberra soccer clubs are calling for the end to cluster venues, deeming it "almost dangerous", but Capital Football says a survey suggested the majority of clubs were not opposed to it continuing with a relatively "even" divide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.