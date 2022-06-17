The Canberra Times

Review: In Checkout 19, Claire-Louise Bennett works in the thin space between literature and life

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Claire-Louise Bennett, working between literature and life. Picture: Mark Walsh
  • Checkout 19, by Claire-Louise Bennett. Jonathan Cape, $32.99.

In the space between real life and literary life, an unnamed woman narrates her experiences. What happens in books seems distant from life somewhere in England. But real life is also reflected in the books we read, so there must be some kind of link between literature and the way we live.

