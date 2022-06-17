Checkout 19 records that disquiet a person has when they realise - and as they come to realise - their life isn't literature, that there is no carefully plotted conclusion to come. Dale, a fellow student who betrays the narrator in a cruel and selfish way that he has no solid insight into, is said to have, at the apparent end of their friendship, a strong sense of narrative anyway. He is the protagonist of his own story, that he is only able to tell in the first person. There are no consequences for Dale: it's both realistic and disheartening; for it to be any other way would be wishful thinking - that's the point.

