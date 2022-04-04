The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Ruling on DFAT staff's superannuation bungle claim not likely before federal election

Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales
April 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's (DFAT) office building in Canberra's Barton. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Public servants could now have to wait months before a Federal Court rules on whether the federal government failed to correctly report superannuation amounts for three employees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.