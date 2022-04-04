The Canberra Times
Two dead after helicopter crash near Kiandra Flats, Snowy Mountains

Hannah Neale
Updated April 5 2022 - 12:22am, first published April 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Two people have died following a helicopter crash in the Snowy Mountains on Monday night. This is the second helicopter crash in the area in more than three weeks.

NSW police are investigating a helicopter in the Snowy Mountains. Picture: Karleen Minney
Local News

