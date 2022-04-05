The Canberra Times
Kristy McBain promises to fix Kings, Monaro highway phone black spots if Labor wins 2022 federal election

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
April 5 2022 - 2:00am
An Albanese government has promised to fix blackspots in Kirsty McBain's seat of Eden-Monaro. Picture: Karleen Minney

Mobile phone coverage would be improved on the Kings and Monaro highways under a Labor plan to fix blackspots across southern NSW.

