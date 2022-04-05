Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed on Sunday that reforming fuel emissions standards is an "area of focus" for the federal government. As petrol prices soar and global instability in the oil markets deepens, this sensible adjustment - that would encourage the electric vehicle market and mean savings for households and industries - is a good priority for the government and should be fast tracked.
